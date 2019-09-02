WoW Classic players who hit level 60 will get free level 110 in Battle for Azeroth

To celebrate the success of World of Warcraft Classic, Blizzard is offering its level 60 players a free boost to 110 in Battle for Azeroth.

Classic is off to a blistering start, filling up servers, creating thousand-strong queue times, and exploding on Twitch⁠. BFA, on the other hand, has seen little action.

Blizzard’s promotion could persuade its players to give the new expansion a try, especially considering it comes at no extra cost. The two games share the same subscription, meaning BFA is practically free for Classic players.

Playing both games could be too much to ask, though, since it takes a considerable amount of time to reach max level in Classic. Only the most enthusiastic Classic players are already level 60 and there’s a good chance they won’t want to invest in BFA.

The first player to reach level 60 played over 72 hours just five days after the release of Classic.

The full details of the free boost haven’t been revealed yet. The original promotion was deleted from World of Warcraft Brazil’s Facebook page, adding even more speculation. Even though it was removed, it should be expected to return in the near future.