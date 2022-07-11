Thomas “Sodapoppin” Morris is one of the most well-respected streamers on Twitch. He is considered by many to be a pioneer of early livestreaming, as well as a World of Warcraft legend, and is a co-owner of NRG Esports.

The 28-year-old Austin- native began his streaming career earlier than most, clocking in his first broadcast in 2008 on former livestreaming website Xfire before making the switch to Twitch in 2012. Since the move, Sodapoppin has gone on to become the 10th most followed channel on the Amazon-owned platform and is widely considered one of the greatest streamers of all time.

The Twitch star saw exceptional early growth on the platform, thanks in part to already having cultivated a sizeable and loyal audience through Xfire. Sodapoppin spent most of his time streaming WoW to thousands of fans until early 2015 when the Twitch veteran made the risky move to walk away from the game that brought him his unprecedented success.

Luckily for Soda, the decision to start broadcasting other games than just WoW paid off, giving the streamer yet another surge of growth on Twitch. Since then he has played a variety of games, but still occasionally revisits the game that made him famous.

As of late, Sodapoppin has become less competitive with his streams, not worrying about viewership or providing the best content possible, something to be expected after spending over 14 years in the livestreaming space.

Despite this, the Twitch star has managed to maintain a healthy average viewership of over 15,000, albeit slightly less than his 20,000 average from last year.

Sodapoppin, at a glance

Name: Thomas Chance Morris

Age: 28

Birthday: February 15, 1994

Nationality: American

Partner: N/A

Awards: TBA

Org: NRG Esports (co-owner)

What games does Sodapoppin play?

Sodapoppin is a true variety streamer, playing almost any game that catches his eye on Steam. The star has maintained a tradition known as “Shit Show Saturday” since early 2012 where the creator plays any games his subscribers choose, although nowadays he picks games from a list created by moderators of his Twitch chat.

Every now and then Sodapoppin makes a return to WoW, whether for the release of Classic or a new expansion, to do an Iron Man challenge, or to just run some old dungeons with friends, the star is always finding an excuse to stream his favorite game.

Aside from WoW, Sodapoppin is known for his GTA V roleplay streams where he plays the character Kevin Whipaloo as well as his Warcraft III custom game broadcasts. Sodapoppin is also credited as the streamer who brought Among Us into the limelight in 2020.

Sodapoppins top streamed games are WoW, Warcraft III, Dead by Daylight, and Grand Theft Auto V, according to TwitchTracker.

Sodapoppin also streams on his alternate Twitch account titled “Skippypoppin” semi-frequently, although he usually has his camera and microphone turned off for these broadcasts. He primarily plays League of Legends and Divinity: Original Sin on this channel and often collaborates with fellow streamer and VTuber Veibae.

How much does Sodapoppin make on Twitch?

Thanks to the massive Twitch earnings leak in 2021, we know Sodapoppin raked in a whopping $1,461,302 between Aug. 2019 and Sept. 2021, making him the 43rd highest-earning streamer on the platform during that period.

The Twitch earnings leak doesn’t account for sponsorships or direct donations to the streamer and Sodapoppin has been streaming on Twitch since 2012, meaning his total earnings from the Amazon-owned platform are likely far more. The streamer is also a co-owner of NRG Esports, so he likely brings in a sizeable salary from the organization.

Another likely source of income for Sodapoppin is his YouTube channel with over one million subscribers where he uploads stream highlights frequently, but the exact amount he makes is unknown.

Sodapoppin’s streaming setup

Mouse: Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire

Headphones: Plantronics RIG 800LX

Chair: High Back Executive Office Chair by Lifeform

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Webcam: Sony a7R II Full-Frame

Capture Card: Elgato Cam Link 4K

Monitor: Asus ROG PG278Q

Graphics Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero X570

What is Sodapoppin’s most viewed Twitch clip?

Sodapoppin’s most viewed Twitch clip comes from a broadcast in 2017 when Mia Khalifa randomly appeared on his stream for a moment. The clip gained massive traction due to the actress’s notoriety at the time.

Why is Sodapoppin so popular?

Sodapoppin retains his crown as one of Twitch‘s most popular content creators through his abundant experience entertaining fans on stream. Despite losing most interest in being the best streamer he can be, Sodapoppin still manages to entertain any viewer that stumbles upon his stream with hilarious moments and relaxing gameplay.

Additionally, the Twitch veteran maintains a high viewership count in part due to his legacy on the platform; many fans of Sodapoppin have been watching him for many years, creating a strong loyalty between him and his fanbase.

Another factor that leads to Sodapoppin’s popularity is that he lives in Austin, Texas and regularly colabs with other top streamers in the area such as Mizkif, xQc, Asmongold, and more, leading to constant influxes of new fans for the star.

So what’s next for Sodapoppin?

Following his two-week Twitch suspension in April 2022, Sodapoppin made his triumphant return to the platform, but soon took an extended break and revealed to fans on Twitter that he didn’t “feel like” streaming. Since then, Sodapoppin has returned to broadcasting on Twitch somewhat regularly playing a plethora of games.

The Twitch veteran has explained to fans on multiple occasions he doesn’t enjoy streaming nearly as much as he used to, which could be expected after 14 years of entertaining thousands of viewers on a daily basis. Despite this, Sodapoppin never departs from livestreaming for too long, and hopefully for fans, will reignite his old flame soon.

As for upcoming events, though none have been confirmed, Soda participates in game shows created by streaming org OTK, as well as in-person collabs they host.