Twitch slang and common terms explained

Live streaming was around before Twitch, but it was never close to being the phenomenon that it is today. Twitch owes its success to many factors, but one sticks out more than others. Besides all the business moves, it was mainly the Twitch chat that kept the viewers coming back for more.

Though other streaming platforms also had a chat feature, none formed a culture like Twitch chat. Not only did the emotes start seeing real-world usage in conversations, but the terms scattered around Twitch also became industry standards.

If you’re new to Twitch or streaming in general, the jargon can be a little overwhelming at first. Fear not, however, since you can easily get up to speed with a crash course. The following list includes some of the most used terms on Twitch. If you’re looking to become a part of a streamer’s community, you may need to get familiar with their chat’s culture and inside jokes.

Here are some of the most commonly used Twitch terms and slang.