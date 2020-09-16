What is KEKW in Twitch chat?

Twitch chat can be a scary place sometimes, especially when there’s tens of thousands of users spamming nonsense all at once.

Through the flood of emotes, berating of streamers and fellow chatters, PogChamps and more, there’s a phrase that can be confusing to some if you don’t know it’s origins: KEKW.

KEKW has taken over Twitch chats in 2020, and if you’re not equipped with the meme knowledge to understand it, it can become quite annoying when the chat is filled with the phrase.

Here’s all you need to know about KEKW in Twitch chats.

What is KEKW?

KEKW is an emote for a Twitch extension called FrankerFaceZ. The extension adds countless new emotes for Twitch chatters to use on the desktop version of the website, but it does not work on the mobile version of Twitch.

Image via FrankerFaceZ

The origin of KEKW is a video from 2007, when a Spanish comedian and actor named Juan Joya Borja burst into laughter during an interview on a TV show. The video has since been made into memes countless times, with creators adding their own fake subtitles to it.

If you see people in a Twitch chat spamming KEKW, they’re all likely laughing at something that happened on the stream. KEKW functions in the same way that “LUL” or “LOL” does.

If you want to see KEKW and other FrankerFaceZ emotes, you can download and install the extension onto your desktop browser by heading to the website.