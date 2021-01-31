What is the Twitch Prime copypasta?

During the first half of the 2010s, there were a number of competitors on the streaming market. Twitch wasn’t the giant that it is today, but it gained a huge momentum boost in terms of its market stance after Amazon acquired it in 2014. Not only was this important for Twitch’s success, but it was also a promising sign for the streaming world.

It wasn’t until 2016 when Amazon finally added a free subscription token for its Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime was essentially designed as a subscription system that would allow Amazon customers to receive their orders as fast as possible, all the time. With time and Amazon’s growth, additional perks were offered to the subscription model, including Twitch Prime.

Twitch Prime allows each Amazon Prime member to subscribe to a Twitch channel of their choice, with no additional costs. Considering there are more than 112 million Amazon Prime subscribers, only in the U.S., it turned out to be a golden opportunity for streamers to increase their subscriber totals.

While most users are aware of their perks, most had no clue about the addition of a free sub during the early days of Twitch Prime. This caused streamers to find creative ways to remind their viewers they can subscribe for free if they like the content and are already Twitch Prime subscribers.

The initial reminder was surely useful for some fans, but it got to a point where it became slightly annoying for long-time viewers and existing subs. So much so that most viewers decided to make copypastas based on streamers’ ways of informing viewers about Twitch Prime. Copypastas are blocks of texts that get spammed in Twitch chats whenever a worthy moment occurs.

Here are some of the most popular Twitch Prime copypastas you can use to join in the fun.

Hey guys, have you heard about Twitch Prime? Did you know you can link your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account, and subscriber to your favorite streamer FOREVER… for 30 days.. FOR FREE!

Hey there! Do you want to know about Twitch Prime? Oh! You may be asking, “What’s Twitch Prime?” Let me tell ya! When you connect your Amazon account to your Twitch account, you can get 1 free sub to ANY streamer on Twitch, every month! Yup, and along with that, get yourself some Twitch loot! With Twitch loot, you can go ahead and get yourself some exclusive Twitch gear and your favorite games! And until April 30th, you can get yourself some Fortnite skins, with Twitch loot! So go ahead! Grab your Amazon account, grab a family or friend’s Amazon Prime account, and link it to your Twitch account TODAY!

GUYS! I don’t know if you know this, but, if you have Amazon Prime or any of your family or your friends or if you have anyone who wants to prime, you can get a FREE subscription! I or Tommy in this case, gets money for NOTHING for you LITERALLY NO COST! Just click, subscribe, and it will give you an option if you have it, it’ll just say, Twitch Prime, you probably already have Twitch Prime, you probably don’t even realize you have Twitch Prime, just click if there’s a button that says Twitch Prime! Click it! IT’S FREE MONEY! IT’S ACTUALLY FREE MONEY! Like you don’t realize you have it, you can give free money for NOTHING! It works, you can absolutely press it! It’s completely free! And you get Twitch Prime absolutely NO COST to you. You give Tommy, money, and it’s like a tree full of money, it’s a money tree, they say it doesn’t exist, but it does, and it’s Twitch, I don’t know how they do it but, they-they somehow they have it, there’s Primes. And you can just generate money out of the air for Tommy. So you might as well do it, just click subscribe! Which you probably-probably even if you think you don’t have it, just check. You probably do, what if-what if anybody who uses your computer who has Amazon Prime probably has you logged in, you can just Prime. It’s free money!

hey guys, wanna know a cool fact? most people dont know this! it’s really cool! i didn’t realise until i was told! it’s really interesting and factual! the majority of people have a twitch prime sub that they dont know about, which you can use on this stream. use it! haha! fun fact!

—————————

If you’d like to take it up a notch, you can also modify the copypastas, with fitting emojis. This’ll increase the overall impact they’ll have on the chat, helping you start a spam wave. You can use the EmojifierBot on Reddit to do this. It’ll add emojis after each word with excellent accuracy.

It’s also possible to run into different versions of Twitch Prime copypastas since each streamers has their own way of making the infamous announcement.