Pokimane re-signs with Twitch

One of the biggest faces on Twitch is returning to the platform.

After weeks of speculation, streamer and content creator Imane “Pokimane” Anys has finally announced what streaming platform she’ll be signing with following her contract expiring with Twitch—and fans won’t have to go too far to watch her streams.

Pokimane revealed on Twitter today that she’s re-signing with Twitch, where she’ll continue to stream exclusively. She began her streaming journey on Twitch in 2013 and has since become one of the most influential streamers on the platform. In a Twitch stream discussing the decision, Pokimane said she chose Twitch over YouTube Gaming because she “can’t get enough of that good, good Twitch chat,” acknowledging the website’s layout of having the chat prominently featured next to the stream, as well as the personability she feels with the chat.

about that platform announcement…



instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY 😎



and as always, https://t.co/nlEB4g7esa 💜 pic.twitter.com/UrTBpYgBvT — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 8, 2022

In her subtle reveal, Pokimane announced that she’s giving away a car, a move alluding to the action-filled cinematic that streamer Ludwig Ahgren released when officially announcing his move to YouTube Gaming. Pokimane’s good friend Valkyrae recently announced that she’s staying on YouTube, putting out a video that also poked fun at Ludwig’s reveal. Pokimane also noted that she can’t give any details regarding her contract, including its length.

Recent content from Pokimane consists of streaming games like VALORANT, as well as Just Chatting streams that enable her audience to better connect with the streamer who has 9,675 subscribers and over 8.9 million followers, according to TwitchTracker. She’s also a member of the content creator group OfflineTV, as well as the co-founder and chief creative officer for talent agency RTS.

Fans of Pokimane can look forward to her streams continuing regularly on her Twitch channel and side content produced at occasional intervals on her YouTube channel.