The Twitch star turned up the heat and fought fire with fire.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has fired back at Sentinels after the esports organization jokingly ‘denied’ her application for a VALORANT analyst role on July 16 by poking fun at their recent performances.

The Twitch star has made quite a name for herself in the VALORANT community, especially after hitting Immortal Rank, the second highest in the game, in Sept. 2021.

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

That wasn’t enough to win Sentinels over though, Pokimane discovered.

“Roster update: We have decided not to move forward with Pokimane for our VALORANT analyst position and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” they posted.

“You guys have analysts?” replied Pokimane alongside a screenshot of their latest five results, which are all losses, and another one showing them classified as a Tier 2 team rather than Tier 1.

The esports org responded shortly after and playfully admitted they’d made a mistake in overlooking her for the role. “You make a good point! When can you start?”

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, who joined the team’s roster in a shock move on July 8 and is returning to esports for the first time since retiring from CS:GO in 2018, also chimed in, begging for her help.

“HELP !!!!” he wrote, keeping it short and sweet.

HELP !!!! — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) July 16, 2022

It was a hilarious interaction between the streamers and the esports org and although it wasn’t serious it drew in more than 75,000 likes and spawned hundreds of replies.

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

Pokimane haters were quick to point out the famous VALORANT team “dodged a bullet” by snubbing her, claiming she “wasn’t worthy” of the position. However, many others applauded her for the savage Sentinels burn.

All jokes aside, Sentinels are serious about adding two analysts to their team to help the coach. They posted about it on June 24 and urged potential candidates to apply.