Mizkif slapped with Twitch ban, DMCA strike after streaming bizarre reality show

Mizkif received his second Twitch suspension in less than a month yesterday evening in what appears to be a DMCA strike based on his channel page. The ban comes after fans online noted that he streamed the new reality TV show MILF Manor on his channel.

Twitch does not comment on specific instances of discipline, but a quick look at Mizkif’s Twitch page, which was taken down makes it clear that he wasn’t suspended for typical rule-breaking. Instead of saying he has been temporarily suspended for a policy violation, his page mentions copyright issues.

“Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder,” the channel said.

While Mizkif’s previous ban in 2023 wasn’t for DMCA issues it was relatively similar. The streamer, most known for his Just Chatting content, claimed his ban was for aiding ban evasion after he watched clips of banned creator Gross Gore on stream.

Posting to Twitter last night, Mizkif said that his suspension was set for 24 hours. He added that he will return to his normal streaming hours on Wednesday. Based on the nature of Mizkif’s suspension, there is some suspicion by fans online that Mizkif’s ban came due, at least in part, to mass reporting.

Mizkif has continually struggled to appeal to the masses following a scandal last fall in which he was accused of helping to cover up the sexual assault of one of his friends and fellow creator. An independent review of the situation by a Texas law firm didn’t find evidence he assisted in a sexual assault cover up, but due to his insensitive handling of the situation once it was public, his gaming organization One True King (OTK) placed him on probation.

Assuming his suspensions have stemmed from mass reports, there’s a decent likelihood that those involved are Twitch viewers attempting to take a moral stance.