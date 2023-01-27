Mizkif tries to end feud with BruceDropEmOff: ‘I don’t want to have this drama s**t anymore’

BruceDropEmOff was quick to criticize Mizkif after Bruce left One True King (OTK) earlier this week.

Bruce’s departure from the organization seemed to be at least in part due to backlash he’s received from collaborating with Mizkif, who is on probation with the org after an alleged sexual assault cover-up.

But while recently addressing the situation on stream, Mizkif made it clear that he’s not here for a fight.

“I will always hope the best for him, for DEO, for everybody,” he said. “I just want positivity. I can’t do it anymore. I really can’t. I don’t want to have this drama shit anymore, I’m tired of it. I want to make content. I want to make you laugh. I want to entertain.”

Bruce had harsh words for Mizkif earlier this week after getting text messages from Miz while he was streaming. Based on Bruce’s reaction, it appeared as though Mizkif may have been requesting that Bruce censor what he said about certain reasons for his departure.

While talking to his viewers on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Bruce was clearly frustrated by the way his affiliations led to backlash from fans. Bruce noted that many of his fans have not forgiven Mizkif for the way he handled sexual assault cover-up allegations raised against him.

The irritation climaxed as Bruce delivered a double middle finger and said “fuck you” to Mizkif through his livestream. When asked about it on his own stream, Mizkif clearly didn’t want to escalate the situation, calling for it to end.