Why did BruceDropEmOff leave OTK?

BruceDropEmOff’s departure from the esports organization One True King (OTK) may have felt like it was out of the blue, but in his first stream following the announcement this week, the streamer was quick to vent out some of his frustration.

Bruce marks the third creator to leave the organization since mid-December. Rich Campbell was forced to resign after allegations of sexual assault against him surfaced, and later that month, Jschlatt parted ways with the organization.

While he didn’t give much of a reason for leaving in a post to Twitter, Bruce went live on Twitch shortly after and had some harsh words to unload against one of the organization’s co-owners who has been embroiled in controversy for an alleged sexual assault cover-up.

BruceDropEmOff’s departure from OTK, explained

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/BruceDropEmOff

Bruce’s reasons for exiting seem to be twofold. As the only streamer in the organization that represented Black culture, he admitted that there was an amount of pressure he felt in his situation.

“It always felt like a family until it didn’t, and that’s not their fault,” he said. “The reason I left is because I didn’t want to be the Black person that was going to carry them to triumph and hold the sword and take all the heat.”

Additionally, recent controversies involving Mizkif and Rich Campbell took their toll on the organization and frustrated Bruce, who felt that he had to answer to other people’s personal issues because of his affiliation with OTK.

Bruce has collaborated with Mizkif following his alleged cover-up scandal that resulted in him being placed on probation by OTK, and Bruce seemed to be fed up with the backlash that came from it.

“I knew it was the right decision in my gut because there was nothing that was telling me to stay,” he said. “I couldn’t come up with one reason to want to stay. I helped the best I could. I stayed on the team after two fucking things that I had to cover on that was none of my business, none of my business at all, because I see the good in the org. There are good people that y’all don’t even know behind the scenes.”