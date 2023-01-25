One True King loses its third member in just two months

Another streamer is leaving the gaming content creator organization One True King. This exit marks the third time since mid-December a streamer has left the org, the last of which was when Rich Campbell was forced to resign amid sexual assault allegations.

Today’s exit of BruceDropEmOff isn’t nearly as soaked in scandal, but it marks another loss for OTK in a very short period of time. Following Campbell’s exit on Friday, Dec. 16, Jschlatt left just two days before Christmas.

Bruce’s announcement was short, simple, and offered little explanation. On Twitter, he wrote a concise post thanking the organization as he resigned.

“I have officially resigned from OTK,” he said. “Thank you for everything.”

Following up on his post, Bruce began a stream and took a moment to explain his decision-making process by saying he didn’t feel like he had a reason to stick around. As he continued to talk it was clear his decision was influenced by PR hits the org took.

Along with Campbell’s exit, Mizkif was implicated in a sexual assault cover that led to a scandalous saga, resulting in him being placed on probation and relieved of ownership duties.

“I knew it was the right decision in my gut because there was nothing that was telling me to stay,” he said. “I couldn’t come up with one reason to want to stay. I helped the best I could. I stayed on the team after two fucking things that I had to cover on that was none of my business, none of my business at all, because I see the good in the org. There are good people that y’all don’t even know behind the scenes.”

Bruce spent less than a year with OTK, joining the org at the end of March last year. His addition to the OTK roster was seen, at least partially, to bring a little bit of diversity to the group that was primarily male caucasian WoW streamers with a lot of crossover between viewer bases.

Bruce did not disclose what his future had in store, but it’s likely he will give more details on his stream or social media in the near future.

In his short time with OTK Bruce’s following blossomed, reaching over 1.2 million. The figure is more than double what he had prior to joining OTK 10 months ago. At that time he had just over 555,000 followers on Twitch, according to Sully Gnome.