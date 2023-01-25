BruceDropEmOff has harsh words for Mizkif following OTK departure: ‘F**k you’

BruceDropEmOff formally left the gaming content organization One True King (OTK) yesterday, and in his first stream following the exodus, he had some harsh words for one of the group’s founders who has been embroiled in controversy the past few months.

As he detailed his reasons for leaving the organization, Bruce claimed to get a text message from OTK co-founder Mizkif, who is on probation with the organization for poorly handling sexual assault cover-up allegations made against him last year.

While Bruce aimed to be a model teammate for the 10 months that he spent with OTK, he made it clear last night that he is no longer on Mizkif’s team.

“I’ll call you out on that shit in front of everybody since you want to text my phone while I’m streaming in front of everybody,” he said. “Fuck you. … You’re weird as fuck, period. It’s no drama, it’s just weird energy because I left. … It’s no weird energy on my end, I didn’t say anything wrong, but it’s just like that though. That’s how you got to say shit sometimes for them to understand.”

Bruce went on to insinuate that Mizkif was perhaps texting Bruce to ask him not to talk about certain topics, like the alleged sexual assault cover-up scandal that has put a dent in Mizkif’s reputation.

Fans of the 22-year-old have expressed frustration at times with him choosing to collaborate with Mizkif, despite the two being a part of the same organization. But now, Bruce is clearly done playing a nice guy.

“I was more than enough of a friend to even come on your stream and stick my neck out for your white ass even when I knew some of my viewers never forgave you,” he said. “I’m such a good person. I see the good in people and I wear my heart on my sleeve, just like my momma, and you took advantage of that.”

Along with admitting that sexual assault and cover-up allegations directed at other OTK members caused stress for him, Bruce added that being the lone face that represented Black culture was also taxing.

“It always felt like a family until it didn’t, and that’s not their fault,” he said. “The reason I left is because I didn’t want to be the Black person that was going to carry them to triumph and hold the sword and take all the heat.”