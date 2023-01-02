Mizkif breaks silence over ‘tone deaf’ Twitch comeback he tried to stage in October

The star vows to have "better behavior" and "better content."

Following his return to active duty with gaming organization OTK (a reinstatement that doesn’t include board privileges), Mizkif has released a YouTube video apologizing for his “tone-deaf” comeback stream back in early October.

On Dec. 31, the OTK investigation into whether Mizkif attempted to cover up fellow streamer and roommate CrazySlick’s sexual assault allegations concluded, with no direct evidence found against the Twitch star.

Mizkif returned as a member of OTK but has had his board duties suspended and will be on “monitored probation” due to his comeback stream on Oct. 11.

During this stream, Mizkif made certain remarks about sexual assault many felt were “tone-deaf,” including watching a YouTube video titled “Sexual Harassment is Illegal” and making jokes about his alleged cover-up. In response to that now-infamous broadcast and the conclusion of the OTK investigation, Mizkif has returned to YouTube today to apologize for his self-described “embarrassing comeback stream.”

“My behavior on that stream was absolutely unacceptable. I communicated almost everything terribly and I was completely tone-deaf to such a serious situation. And I’m so sorry for how I acted, it was completely insensitive,” Mizkif said.

“I want to be better, not only for myself but for my audience and I want my influence on this world to be positive and I don’t want anybody to deem the way I acted in that first stream as acceptable or ok. Because it was not.”

The star concluded his apology by vowing to provide “better behavior and content” to fans rather than just telling them he’ll do things differently. The Twitch star also says any anger towards him is “completely” understandable.

The replies to Mizkif’s YouTube video, titled “My Apology,” were overwhelmingly positive. Many commended the streamer for providing a seemingly sincere apology without any excuses. One user wrote, “Well done for being able to apologize for your actions, it takes a lot of bravery and courage to do so and admit your faults.”

OTK has yet to release a statement regarding Mizkif’s apology at the time of writing, nor any time frame for the end of the 27-year-old’s “monitored probation.”