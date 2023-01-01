OTK reinstates Mizkif after no ‘direct evidence’ of sexual assault cover-up was found by investigation

OTK dropped a huge bit of news late on New Year’s Eve, with the org announcing that Mizkif would be reinstated to OTK, albeit while being suspended from the OTK board and placed on probation by the org in order to monitor his actions and statements.

The streaming organization announced that its investigation into the allegations against Mizkif, for which they claimed to retain the Jackson Walker law firm to conduct, provided no “direct evidence” that Mizkif had attempted to cover up and hide an alleged sexual assault against streamer AdrianahLee that was purportedly committed by his friend CrazySlick. The cover-up allegations, which were first alluded to in the public sphere by Trainwrecks, were later supported by AdrianahLee.

An update to our community pic.twitter.com/z5JH0VJR4C — OTK (@OTKnetwork) January 1, 2023

While the org is “reinstated” as an OTK member following his unpaid suspension from the org while the investigation took place, OTK isn’t quite putting him in the place of authority he once held. Mizkif remains suspended from the OTK board, and he will “be placed on monitored probation until he demonstrates to the board that he is capable of upholding [OTK’s] values.”

While the investigation might not have turned up hard evidence supporting the allegations against Mizkif, OTK’s statement referenced his return stream in which he appeared to make light of the entire situation. The org said that Mizkif still showed “a callous disregard towards the severity of sexual misconduct and racial prejudice in our space.” Specifically in regards to the language referencing racial prejudice, OTK appears to be taking the old DMs that were leaked by Ice Poseidon in which Mizkif can be seen using racist and homophobic slurs into account when considering his current place within the organization.

While Mizkif now seems free to return in future OTK content and to represent the org once again while streaming, it remains to be seen when he will actually return in full to Twitch. He’s made sporadic appearances since his initial “return” stream blew up in his face, but has yet to maintain the presence on the platform he once had.

The general reaction to OTK’s statement so far has been less than favorable, with many public replies to the statement seeming to accuse the org of running a sham investigation on itself.

At any rate, OTK members will likely be fielding many questions when they next turn their streams on in the new year.