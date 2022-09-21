The organization will undertake an investigation into the allegations via a third-party.

Esports organization One True King has released its first official statement since allegations were made about a founding member of the company, Twitch streamer Mizkif. As of now, he has been placed on leave, pending the results of an investigation.

In the statement, OTK explained they would be enlisting the help of a third-party legal organization to investigate the allegations and until that is complete Mizkif will step away from his duties within the organization.

The org assures fans they will provide updates as the investigation continues.

This article is being updated…