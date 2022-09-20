Maya Higa has denied claims she played any role in intentionally pressuring fellow Twitch streamer AdrianahLee into sugarcoating her alleged sexual assault story involving CrazySlick in a statement she made in June 2021.

AdrianahLee said her statement was a “diluted version of the story” that was proofread by several people, including Maya, to downplay the situation.

According to Adrianah, Mizkif may have put Maya up to the task.

But, Maya insists it didn’t play out that way. “A lot of people are saying I told her not to say anything, which I don’t believe is the case,” she said on Monday, Sep. 19.

Screengrab via AdrianahLee on Twitch

Maya said she woke up to messages from Novaruu saying AdrianahLee was planning to talk about the alleged incident with Slick. Mizkif asked her to go to her house to find out what happened, and she also wanted to know herself, so she did.

When she got there, she said AdrianahLee told her she felt pressured into saying something because Novaruu already mentioned it, but felt like she was going to get the “short end of the stick.”

So, Maya asked her if she was sure she wanted to do it. AdrianahLee said she wanted to because she felt like she had a responsibility to her female viewers to say something. Maya explained to her views that she felt like she ‘understood.’

“I asked her if she thought Slick raped her or sexually assaulted her, and at the time, she said no,” said Maya.

“So I said okay, could you include that in your Twitlonger and she said okay.”

Screengrab via Maya on Twitch

Aside from that one request, Maya said AdrianahLee wrote the entire statement herself and showed her after. She thanked her for including the part about Slick because as far as she knew, it was the truth about the situation.

“I didn’t think of it as a rape or honestly I didn’t think of it as sexual assault at the time,” she said. “The way we were talking about it, what had happened, and she said she didn’t feel like it was that.”

In hindsight, Maya admitted there was a power dynamic in that situation because she is a bigger streamer, which she feels bad about. “I wasn’t trying to impose that on her. I wasn’t trying to pressure her or force her into saying something. But did it naturally exist? Yes,” she said.

“I was there with her while she was writing it, but it was not, like, I’m not holding a gun to this girl’s head,” Maya claimed. “I’m not trying to pay her off. I’m not trying to blackmail her into saying what I want her to say. That’s where that ended.”

Maya also said she didn’t know much the alleged incident had affected AdrianahLee, nor did she know that Slick allegedly threatened to blacklist her from events ever since, and for that, she’s “sorry.”

“I’m sorry for interesting myself into any of this in the first place. I’m sorry for what it’s done to Adrianah, truly,” she said. “I will talk to Adrianah off stream about this as well. I’m sorry about what’s happened because of it.”