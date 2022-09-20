CrazySlick found safe after missing person scare, according to Simply

Twitch streamer CrazySlick allegedly went missing yesterday after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by AdrianahLee and other female streamers. After nearly 12 hours off the grid, streamer Simply tweeted today that the streamer has been found safe.

On Sept. 19, AdrianahLee went live to discuss her alleged sexual harassment at the hands of CrazySlick after Trainwreck accused OTK members and affiliated members of covering up the full extent of the allegations. AdrianahLee further said that her TwitLonger was supposedly vetted and that she was encouraged to downplay her harassment by streamers Mizkif and Maya.

Shortly after her stream, AdrianahLee created a Twitter thread featuring nine other female streamers reporting similar incidents of sexual harassment by CrazySlick. The accused streamer made a statement rebuking AdrianahLee’s claims, saying that he was pursuing legal representation, but quickly removed his tweets.

After removing his tweets, Mizkif reported in OTK’s chat that CrazySlick was missing and could not be found. In a panic, the OTK co-owner and founder asked his chat for assistance in attempting to find CrazySlick’s location. Mizkif said that he prioritized finding his close friend before attempting to address the allegations, writing “going to be real with you, don’t care about any of this shit until I find Slick.”

Screengrab via Mizkif

Many fans and onlookers became worried after Mizkif alleged that CrazySlick messaged “farewells” to several friends before notably going dark. Only able to theorize CrazySlick’s location, the streamer allegedly remained unfound and uncontacted for nearly 12 hours until fellow streamer and co-habitant of Mizkif’s content house, Simply, tweeted today that the streamer had been found safe.

we found slick and he’s safe — Simply (@simplyn64) September 20, 2022

While this has eased the minds of many concerned about CrazySlick’s safety, neither CrazySlick nor Mizkif has made any statements regarding the accusations or incidents from last night.