BruceDropEmOff banned on Twitch after alleged ban evasion for alternate channel

The drama surrounding BruceDropEmOff following his exit from One True King (OTK) has continued after the creator went live on Twitch last night despite allegedly being banned on his alternate account.

Last night, numerous posts surfaced on social media, namely the LivestreamFail Reddit, suggesting that Bruce had been suspended on an alternate channel named “offmepordecurb.”

But while offmepordecurb is temporarily suspended, Bruce still went live on his stream last night and had a regular broadcast, raising questions about potential discipline that perhaps should have come to his main channel.

While he was able to get through his broadcast without being taken down, his channel was hit with a ban this morning, which may very well be for ban evasion from the alternate channel.

Having multiple channels is common for content creators, but Twitch’s rules against “ban evasion” disallow streamers from going live on any of their channels if they are suspended on one of their other accounts. Yet somehow, Bruce was able to do a normal broadcast yesterday, confusing many.

Bruce was live for seven and a half hours yesterday evening with an average of around 24,000 viewers, according to Streams Charts. And at times during his broadcast, he commented on how frustrating it was to have online commenters speak negatively about him after his departure from OTK.

After including comments about his race when giving reasons for his exodus, Bruce seemed to find it frustrating that some comments online took hard stances suggesting that he himself is racist against white people.

On his stream last night, Bruce took issue with anti-white racism being possible. Traditionally, racism is defined as antagonistic prejudice or discrimination against a marginalized racial group, making it difficult for a white person to fall victim to racism in a country like the U.S.

But that hasn’t stopped Twitch from disciplining people in the past for actions related to this. HasanAbi notoriously was once suspended on the platform, claiming that his discipline came from using the term “cracker.”