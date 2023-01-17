Mizkif blasts Twitch following ban after watching Gross Gore clips

Mizkif’s Twitch ban didn’t last too long, but to say he’s unsatisfied with the way that the platform disciplined him is an understatement.

While his ban started on Friday, Jan. 13, he was unbanned in less than 24 hours, leading to a stream yesterday during MLK Day—and Mizkif addressed the ban relatively early in his stream.

“I hate Twitch,” he said. “I hate this platform. It is absolute garbage. … I got banned because I watched a Gross Gore video. Didn’t Asmongold react to the video as well? Didn’t xQc watch … every clip of Destiny ever?”

Mizkif posted what appeared to be a screengrab of the email that he received from Twitch explaining his ban on Twitter. The listed reason in the email was “aiding account suspension evasion.” While Twitch does not comment on the specifics of streamer bans, Mizkif’s email goes along with the suspicion that he was banned for watching Gross Gore videos because Gross Gore is banned from Twitch. Therefore, watching that content could be seen as aiding in ban evasion.

During his stream yesterday, Mizkif said he asked Twitch staff about why exactly he was banned but other streamers who watch content from banned creators do not get punished. According to Mizkif, streamers can get banned for watching as little as 30 seconds of a suspended creator.

He then said he asked Twitch why he was banned but other creators who watch similar content or watch other banned streamers do not get punished. The platform’s response was that other streamers have not been reported for watching banned creators like Destiny, according to Mizkif.

It’s worth noting that Mizkif’s story cannot be corroborated by Twitch because the platform does not publicly comment on streamer bans. So all we have is Mizkif’s word on the subject matter. But assuming Mizkif is being truthful, it would stand to reason that viewers of other streamers, like xQc, might report him for watching Destiny to see if the Juicer might be getting special treatment.