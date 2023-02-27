Ludwig warns Adin Ross not to forget about streamer responsibility after Twitch ban

Adin Ross was banned on Twitch over the weekend in what appears to be an indefinite suspension, and popular YouTuber Ludwig is warning the 23-year-old to repent before it’s too late.

Ross has continually exhibited questionable decision-making as a business person and content creator recently, including when he pulled up PornHub on his Kick stream and co-streamed the Super Bowl without a license to do so.

After announcing that he would be streaming on the new startup platform Kick, Ross continued to stream for short periods of time on Twitch to try to promote his Kick channel. And according to Twitch, his most recent broadcast included unmoderated chat content that broke the platform’s hateful conduct rules.

Though Ross has repeatedly claimed the platform banned him for “no reason at all,” Ludwig isn’t buying it.

Related: Ludwig thinks Adin Ross is jeopardizing chances of Kick’s success against Twitch

“Everything that he has done is fucking stupid,” Ludwig said. “The ban makes total sense based off his behavior and all the shit that he said. Hopefully, he strays away from this path at the very least because he has so, so, so many viewers that are also so, so impressionable.”

Ludwig suggested that Adin’s video seemingly announcing his move to Kick wasn’t necessarily a call that he was leaving Twitch for good. He said that it didn’t make sense to completely part ways with Twitch when he could do what Trainwreck has done since announcing a partnership with Kick. As a non-owner advisor, Train streams on Kick, but he also streams on Twitch as a way to provide additional promotion for the startup potential rival.

“I think he would have taken the approach that Train took, someone who’s guiding a lot of Kick’s decisions,” he said. “Where you stream a set amount of hours on Kick, maybe 40, maybe 50 hours a month, while doing a set amount of hours on Twitch to try to bring your audience with seven million followers, Twitch, over to your audience with 100,000 followers, Kick. … That makes a lot more business sense.”

Following the ban, Ludwig notes that Ross won’t even be able to collaborate with Twitch creators because of the way ban evasion rules work on the platform. Even though many creators have moved platforms over the years, it has been common practice for the popular streamers from both YouTube and Twitch to collaborate with one another as a mutually beneficial, cross-promotional tool for all creators involved.

But now, Ross won’t be allowed to appear on the broadcasts of creators who he previously did content with, including heavy hitters like Kai Cenat and xQc.