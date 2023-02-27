Why did Adin Ross get banned on Twitch after joining Kick?

Days after formally announcing that he was moving to Kick, Adin Ross was banned from Twitch in what he has claimed is a permanent suspension.

Despite streaming on Kick, Ross had been broadcasting for a short period of time each day on Twitch to reel in viewers before telling them to go over to his Kick channel where his broadcast would continue.

Ross did not share a screengrab of the email from Twitch explaining the ban, and instead, he said that his suspension was for “no reason at all.” But he added that the platform explained the reasoning was for “VOD/on stream,” implying that he wasn’t banned for acts he did on Kick and instead was suspended for action on Twitch specifically.

“They had to kick me out of there,” he said. “I’m a threat. … I don’t do anything that breaks ToS on Twitch.”

Why was Adin Ross banned on Twitch?

Typically, Twitch doesn’t comment on the bans of specific streamers. But the platform confirmed with Dot Esports yesterday that Ross’ suspension was due to his lack of chat moderation.

“Per our Community Guidelines, unmoderated hateful conduct in chat, such as racist and anti-semitic messages, is not allowed on Twitch,” the spokesperson said.

Typically, Ross streams with his chat included as a part of his stream layout. By streaming for 15 to 20 minutes on Twitch while also on Kick, he likely had his Kick chatroom open on his screen. Not having the same moderation criteria as Twitch, that chatroom almost assuredly included numerous comments that broke Twitch’s Community Guidelines and went uncensored.

Even in a recent YouTube video, which is an 11-minute clip from a recent Kick stream, Ross’ editor had to blur out his Kick chat for a segment of the video, suggesting that some of the comments from his fans weren’t safe for YouTube either.

Despite the ban, Ross seemed to be on his way out at Twitch. He announced last week that he was moving to Kick, but he was still streaming for short periods on Twitch simply to reel in viewers for his Kick stream. Now, he just won’t have that outlet as a promotional tool.

Though he seemed to believe that Twitch was pushing him out of the door because he is a “threat” to the platform, that remains to be seen and seems a bit far-fetched. If Twitch was concerned about streamers promoting Kick and was willing to ban them for that, Trainwreck, who originally brought Kick to the public’s attention, would have been banned by now.