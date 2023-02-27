Don’t expect to see Adin Ross on Twitch again anytime soon

Days after Adin Ross finally made a call on whether he’ll stream on Twitch or Kick from this point onward, the Amazon-owned platform turned the saga upside down after slapping him with a ban.

At the time, it seemed like it was likely a permanent ban from the streaming site, but hadn’t been confirmed by either party. Ross later suggested it was during his Kick stream on Feb. 26, but only after venting about the situation and accusing the Amazon-owned platform of being out to get him and his friends.

“I already signed my deal. It don’t matter. I already locked myself into Kick. Thank god,” he said.“Because I told everyone that Twitch was out to get me, bro. They’re out to get me. They’re out to get Kai. They’re out to get all these fucking streamers. All of them. Every single one of these streamers, bro.”

Ross also said if he had “blue hair” and did his “make-up and fingernails,” Twitch wouldn’t have permanently banned him. It’s unclear what he meant by that, but he seemed to be referring to hot tub streamers supposedly evading bans—something he’s talked about before.

He later says there was a reason, but it doesn't make sense and he can't say it cuz his legal team isn't advising it

After that, the 22-year-old streamer confirmed he had been “permanently banned” on Twitch, but insisted it happened for “no reason at all” and even went as far as saying it “basically makes no sense.”

Twitch, on the other hand, told Dot Esports he had violated a portion of the platform’s Community Guidelines that revolved around “unmoderated hateful conduct in chat, such as racist and anti-Semitic messages.”

Either way, it sounds like Ross didn’t agree with their reasoning, but was nonetheless relieved to have found a new home on Kick before it happened.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fares on the upstart streaming site.