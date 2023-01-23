As one of several popular streamers who enjoyed doing sponsored gambling streams on Twitch, Adin Ross didn’t seem happy when the Amazon-owned platform decided to ban them in Sep. 2022.

His apparent bitterness hasn’t waned in the months that have passed since then either. During his stream on Jan. 22, the outspoken streaming star slammed Twitch for cracking down hard on gambling streams while not giving hot tub streams, which he claims are in the “same category,” the same treatment.

“You guys banned gambling. You guys moved on it quick,” he said. “But I think we have a problem, Twitch. I think there’s the hot tub streams, bro. I think it should be banned from Twitch.” The 22-year-old star likened hot tub streams to “soft porn,” claiming it serves as a portal to OnlyFans, which—in turn—is “promoting poison” and “feeding addiction” the same way gambling streams do, just in a different sense.

Ross went on to say he doesn’t care who agrees and who doesn’t, insisting his opinion is “just a fact,” which disagreeing fans hilariously pointed out is a paradoxical statement. They also called him out for making out with a NSFW creator on-stream, suggesting it undermines his argument because it promotes the very thing he’s complaining about.

Ross isn’t the only streamer against hot tubs either. xQc once described them as “the most pathetic thing we’ve seen on Twitch in forever,” and urged Twitch to remove them.

Still, they’ve become commonplace on the platform. They even have their own category. Viewers can, however, block them if they wish via a simple method, which can be found here. So, while it seems unlikely Twitch will ban them, there is a way for people to filter them.