Ludwig shares outlook for OTK amid Mizkif probation

One True King (OTK) was in the news for all the wrong reasons toward the back end of 2022. But with the organization’s investigation of an alleged sexual assault coverup by one of its co-founders, Mizkif, coming to a conclusion, Ludwig thinks it could be making a turn for the better.

On New Year’s Eve, the organization released a statement saying that the independent investigator, Jackson Walker LLP, hired to look into Mizkif’s potential coverup “did not find direct evidence.”

Ludwig, who regularly works with many other content creators, including those from OTK, responded to the news with a Mogul Mail video. And while he remained critical of Mizkif, he was bullish on OTK as an organization.

OTK removed Mizkif from “board duties” and put him on “monitored probation,” largely because of the insensitive way that he initially reacted to allegations against him. And Ludwig seemed to largely agree that Mizkif handled the whole situation poorly to start.

In what many believed was a premature return to streaming, Mizkif made what Ludwig called “tone-deaf” jokes, and yesterday, Mizkif admitted as much in an apology video on YouTube.

“Although it doesn’t seem like anything involving a sexual assault coverup was true, it is true that he made an inappropriate joke about sexual harassment and that he had some unsavory clips,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig added that it was clear from his perspective that Mizkif didn’t handle the situation as gracefully as he should have, making OTK’s plans for him understandable. In fact, if Mizkif wasn’t as influential and impactful to the organization in its first year or so, Ludwig believes his fate would have been much worse than just probation.

“Honestly, if Mizkif wasn’t such an important piece of OTK for the first year and a half of its creation, I mean every big stream was on his channel, he was really carrying the org on the livestream front, he probably would have been kicked off,” Ludwig said. “Straight up. If he wasn’t that valuable, they probably would have just booted him for how he handled it.”

The “clear goal” for OTK, according to Ludwig, has been to clean up its brand image following recent controversies involving some of its founders.

Ludwig concluded that while the past couple of months have been difficult for OTK, he believes it has a “bright future” because of the individuals tasked with running the business side of the organization.

The org’s COO Tips Out is a “good dude,” according to Ludwig, who said that he worked with Tips during his Smash and chessboxing events. Those events were both sponsored by OTK’s PC company, Starforge.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders,” Ludwig said. “He’s a smart guy, and I think he’ll take the org to good places.”