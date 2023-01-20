Hoshimachi Suisei is taking VTubing mainstream with an appearance on THE FIRST TAKE

She becomes the first VTuber to appear on the program.

Hololive VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei is taking a step into the mainstream with an appearance on THE FIRST TAKE. The announcement, which Suisei shared on Twitter on Jan. 19, follows a teaser for her second album, “SPECTER”, which is set to release on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

THE FIRST TAKE is a Japanese YouTube channel that invites singers to perform a song of their choice in just one take. According to Billboard, the channel has enjoyed widespread influence in Japan in recent years. Having artists perform with just one take in an intimate white studio creates a uniquely authentic experience.

Past guests have included artists like LiSA, YOASOBI, and Harry Styles. Suisei is the first VTuber to make an appearance on the program.

While Suisei didn’t write anything more about her upcoming appearance, she did share the news alongside a happy emoji, as well as a shooting star emoji.

Suisei’s music has reached people all around the world. In Sep. 2022, Suisei took a two-month break from her VTuber streaming to recover from throat surgery. Upon her return, the star captivated the hearts of 140,000 fans with an incredible 3D Live concert on YouTube.

Fans are curious as to how THE FIRST TAKE will incorporate Suisei into their studio space. Without the ability to film the virtual talent in their physical studio, Suisei’s appearance on the show is sure to be a unique one—and one VTubing fans are already holding their breaths to see.

January is a big month for Suisei. Alongside THE FIRST TAKE and “SPECTER,” her second solo concert, “Shout in Crisis,” will be held on Jan. 28 at Tokyo Garden Theater.