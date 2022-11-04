VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei hosts a massive concert following 2-month break

Hololive VTuber Hosimachi Suisei has officially made her long-awaited return from her two-month hiatus by hosting a virtual concert that was enjoyed by thousands.

Hololive fans were worried in September when Suisei revealed that she was taking a two-month break to get throat surgery. At the time, there was uncertainty about how long that entire recovery process and hiatus would take. But it seems that Suisei is back and has fully recovered.

Throughout the entire 3D live return concert held on Nov. 4, Suisei showed no signs of lingering effects from her throat surgery, entertaining over 140,000 concurrent viewers through her YouTube livestream. She continued this performance of various songs for an hour straight as fans joined in on the return of Suisei and her greatest hits.

Image via Hoshimachi Suisei on Twitter

During her concert, Suisei was accompanied by a number of various guests who performed alongside her. Some of her guests included popular DJ Taku Inoue and Tsukino Mito. Fans were greeted with a reunion of the Midnight Grand Orchestra duo (Suisei and Taku Inoue), as well as a cover of “Antigravity Girl” through Mito that captivated viewers.

Additionally, Suisei announced that her second album, Specter, as well as her second solo live show, will be coming to fans in January 2023. Her second solo live show is scheduled to be held at the Tokyo Garden Theatre, where fans will be able to purchase tickets to watch the concert in person. But those who can’t make it live will still be able to watch the concert on stream.

Suisei is one of the most popular Hololive talents. She got her start as an independent VTuber before she was recruited to join Hololive for their “0th gen.” Since then, she has amassed a massive fan base of 1.59 million subscribers on YouTube, as well as 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

After multiple months away from the spotlight, Suisei’s return has been something that many fans have been waiting quite some time for. Now, it’s a waiting game to see what the next couple of months before January will be about. It is likely that those smaller details about Suisei’s highly-anticipated return will trickle out in the coming weeks while she returns to her regular streaming schedule.