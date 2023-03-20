Hololive brings VTuber concert to the US for the first time

Hololive will be taking its English VTubers to LA for its very first U.S.-based concert, “Connect the World.” The announcement came at the close of hololive 4th Fes. day one performance.

The concert will be held at the YouTube Theatre on July 2, 9pm CT, with doors opening an hour earlier. The announcement follows a teaser posted to the Hololive English channel on Feb. 11.

Tickets will go on sale on April 5, along with additional information and merchandise reveals. This will likely include details on how to stream the event.

The concert will feature performances from all ten active members of Hololive English. IRyS, Nanashi Mumei, Hakos Baelz, and Ouro Kronii performed in concert for the very first time over the weekend. Meanwhile, all five members of Hololive Myth had their official 3D debuts leading up to HoloFes.

The announcement for “Connect the World” also came with the launch of the event’s official website. The website currently features an original illustration alongside a bio for each of the English talents. There is also a currently-inactive ticket purchasing prompt.

At the closure of the day two performance, Hololive also teased a new musical project called Blue Journey. Not much is known about Blue Journey at this time, but the project will commence in mid-April.

Hololive also announced the 2023 season of “hololive summer” with a teaser trailer of its own. Hololive summer is a series of comedic, summer-themed animated shorts akin to the ongoing “Hololive Graffiti” that are released via Hololive’s YouTube channel, with the exception that they are animated in 2D instead of 3D.