The original 5 Hololive English VTubers are finally getting their 3D debuts after lengthy delays

The original five members of Hololive English are finally getting their official 3D debuts, with the Hololive Myth VTubers to stream their debut event on YouTube from Saturday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, March 4.

Due to complications with Covid-19, the original Hololive English members never celebrated their 3D debuts. Their 3D models were first shown during each member’s performance at Hololive 3rd Fes. last year in March, and have since been used by the talents on-stream. However, their highly anticipated debut streams never happened.

VTuber 3D debuts are spectacles that go beyond just showcasing the 3D model. Filmed at Hololive’s motion capture studio, the streams tend to rival talents’ initial debut in viewership, making them an event not to miss.

For a typical Hololive 3D debut, talents record an elaborate motion capture performance including a variety of settings and activities such as striking poses, guest appearances, and song performances.

Hololive Japan’s holoX gen was the last to debut their 3D outfits at the agency. La+ Darkness’ 3D debut on YouTube drew the eyes of over 152,000 fans at its peak.

The group announced the 3D model showcase relay on Mori Calliope’s YouTube channel today, during their in-person collab stream. The presentation started with a teaser that showcased many of the group’s many VRchat 3D collaborations.

“It’s finally our time to shine. We waited two and a half years for this. Unbelievable, but the time has finally come. We are here together to do this, and we are going to do our best to get everything out of our bodies that has been accumulated until now,” Takanashi Kiara said, in reference to the singing and dancing practice the group has been doing.

“It’s going to be cool. You guys are finally here in Japan. Of course it wasn’t just going for 4th Fes. Of course we were going to take the opportunity to get everybody to be able to debut for 3D, finally,” Mori added.

The talents hinted at a few things fans may see in their 3D debut streams. Kiara alluded to singing in the studio, while Mori talked about training in scythe choreography.

“I’ve been practising scythe choreography,” the shinigami VTuber said. “What does that mean? You’ll have to come to the 3D debut to find out. Cos’ I’ve been practising with a professional. A professional weapons person.”

Mori then went on to plug her Valentines day project featuring all the members of Hololive English.

When are the Hololive English 3D debuts?

Hololive Myth’s 3D showcase relay will begin on Feb. 18 and run through to March 4. Here’s when each of the VTuber talents will become the stream’s main focus for their debuts:

Ninomae Ina’nis — Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9pm CT

Takanashi Kiara — Friday, Feb. 24 at 9pm CT

Mori Calliope — Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9pm CT

Gawr Gura — Thursday, March 2 at 9pm CT

Amelia Watson — Friday, March 3 at 9pm CT

Screengrab via hololive English on YouTube

The Hololive English group will then hold a 3D collaboration to end the huge combo stream via the Hololive English YouTube channel on Saturday, March 4 at 9pm CT.