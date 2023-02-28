Hololive is hosting its fourth annual idol concert, Hololive 4th Fes. Our Bright Parade, on the weekend of March 18. The event will be accompanied by the agency’s annual convention, Hololive Super Expo 2023, over the same weekend.

HoloFes will feature three performances this year. In addition to its Saturday and Sunday shows, there will also be a special stage in collaboration vocaloid producer DECO*27, featuring works from the Holo*27 project.

Each concert will feature Hololive VTubers performing motion capture with their 3D models. Each talent will get a solo performance and will often perform a duet as well. There is usually a group song near the beginning and at the end, featuring all the performers of that given day.

The event will feature idol outfits for the members for the participating members of Hololive English and Hololive Indonesia for the first time.

Screengrab via hololive VTuber Group on YouTube Screengrab via hololive VTuber Group on YouTube Screengrab via hololive VTuber Group on YouTube Screengrab via hololive VTuber Group on YouTube

How to watch Hololive 4th Fes. Our Bright Parade

Usually, a portion of each concert will be streamed for free on YouTube. There has been no confirmation that this will be the case for Hololive 4th Fes. yet. From there, fans will have to buy a ticket to view the rest of the show.

Tickets to steam Hololive 4th Fes. are available for purchase via the event’s website at the price of 7,150 yen individually (approx 55 USD), or 21,450 yen (approx 160 USD) for the full package.

Ticket holders will be able to catch the show live, or what the VOD as many times as they like until April 19 at 8:59 am CT.

When is Hololive 4th Fes. Our Bright Parade?

Hololive 4th Fes. will be held in-person on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19. Here’s when each of the three concerts will take place:

Hololive Stage Day 1 — Saturday, March 18 at 3am CT

Holo*27 Stage — Saturday, March 18 at 10pm CT

Hololive Stage Day 1 — Saturday, March 19 at 3am CT

Who is performing at Hololive 4th Fes.?

Most of the Hololive VTubers will be performing throughout the two-day show, with the exception of Hololive Indonesia 3rd gen and the male Holostars talents.

Hololive English Council and Hololive Indonesia 2nd gen will be performing for the first time this year.