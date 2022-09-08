Dr Disrespect has been at odds with Twitch ever since they mysteriously banned him from the platform in June 2020, even after the lawsuit it resulted in was settled two years later in March 2022.

But, rather than speaking about his issue with them directly, the two-time has mostly thrown hilarious jabs their way, especially when the Amazon titan unveiled its new exclusivity rules in August earlier this year.

The YouTube maverick threw another one on Sep. 7. He set his sights on their pre-roll ad rolls, which other streamers like Asmongold and Pokimane have criticized, too.

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

Dr Disrespect wanted to see how Call of Duty pro Aydan Conrad was doing in the $300K World Series of Warzone tournament. So, he fired up his Twitch channel, only to be greeted with an ad roll—and boy there were a lot of ads.

The two-time wasn’t impressed. “Twitch is… The purple snake’s platform is just…” he said, struggling to find the words to explain how annoyed he was. However, they came to him eventually.

“The content that is coming out of this place is just horrendous. It’s ads, and ads, and ads, and ads, and ads,” he added, repeating himself until the ad roll finally ended.

The spectacled star has been streaming on YouTube since Aug. 2020. He was skeptical about the platform at first, and has been frustrated with them over what he deems to be a lack of support from the developers and Google bosses.

However, a lot has changed since then for Twitch’s ambitious rival.

They’ve signed some of the biggest streamers in the scene, including Ludwig, who thinks they’ll become the “top dog” in five years.

Based on that, and his flurry of jabs at Twitch, it seems like Dr Disrespect is happy where is, or at least happier than he would have been if he was still linked to Twitch.