Pokimane gives her opinion on the role of ads on Twitch

"Intervening with the viewer's experience isn't how they should go about it."

Following a Bloomberg report yesterday that Twitch is considering changes to its payouts for creators, a slew of popular streamers began to give their takes on stream and on Twitter, including one of the platform’s top females, Pokimane.

The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform is considering a number of changes that include reducing payouts through its partner program, removing exclusivity for streamers, and incentivizing more advertisements, according to the report.

In a tweet, Pokimane gave her take on what the platform should do in regard to advertisements. Her opinion was that making the viewing experience a positive one should be a priority over maximizing potential profit.

imo twitch should just implement ads that don’t directly interfere with a stream (sidebar, picture in picture, underlay, etc).



i understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it 😦 — imane 💜 (@imane) April 27, 2022

“Twitch should just implement ads that don’t directly interfere with a stream (sidebar, picture in picture, underlay, etc),” she said. “I understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it.”

Pokimane wasn’t the only person to deliver a take on the way Twitch handles ads. Asmongold today gave some opinions on the situation while reacting to a video from Ludwig, who recently left Twitch in favor of a deal with YouTube.

In a video posted to YouTube, Ludwig detailed ways that Twitch’s ad experience is frustrating for viewers. He also laid out ways that YouTube deals with that issue in a way that is significantly more viewer-friendly.