Twitch has been the most dominant streaming platform for content creators since its inception in 2011. Contenders like Mixer and Facebook Gaming have tried and failed to fell the beast.

However, YouTube has emerged as its biggest rival, especially after poaching Ludwig Ahgren, Sykkuno, Lily “LilyPichu” Ki, Ali “Myth” Kabbani, Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, and Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar.

Ludwig is convinced Twitch is getting nervous about it, and he claims their reign as the “top dog” in the streaming landscape will run its course within the next five years. After that, YouTube will take over and dominate the industry.

Image via Twitch

“I think, for the next five years, Twitch will probably remain the top dog. But I do think Twitch is mismanaged so badly at the top,” he said during an episode of the Trash Taste podcast on Aug. 26.

The first major issue he flagged is that, in his view, the only way to grow on Twitch is to grow on another website and switch over.

He claims this has already become common knowledge among stars.

The second one is that he believes the platform is under “a lot of pressure” to be profitable, causing it to head in a less appealing direction to creators.

“They’ve said they may slash pay by like 30 percent for creators, or they might make people run ads,” he said. “They’ve done a lot of things that are unfavorable.”

Ludwig thinks the final nail in the coffin would be if they ever decided to get rid of Twitch Prime, or Prime Gaming as it’s called now, which gives Amazon Prime members a free Prime Subscription each month.

It contributes to a large number of subscriptions on the platform. For example, Felix “xQc” Lengyel is the most subscribed streamer. He has 77,231 active subscribers right now, 31,767 of which are Prime Subscriptions.

The YouTube star thinks it’s a good deal for Twitch viewers, so removing it would speed up what he believes is already an inevitable end to the site’s long dominance.