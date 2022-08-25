The two-time flexed the freedom he has on YouTube.

Streaming maverick Dr Disrespect has poked fun at Twitch after the Amazon-owned platform changed their policy to allow content creators to stream on rival platforms—as long as it’s not done simultaneously.

The two-time hasn’t forgiven his old site for banning him in June 2020, probably because it’s been upheld even after the lawsuit that ensued was settled two years later.

So, he used the announcement as an opportunity to throw a jab at Twitch by flexing the freedom he has on YouTube to stream on another platform like Facebook at the same time.

“Simulcast tomorrow,” he said on Aug. 23.

“Gonna see if I can ignore chat on BOTH platforms,” he added. The butt of the joke is he’s insinuating Twitch still restricts streamers more than YouTube.

Simulcast Tomorrow.



Gonna see if I can ignore chat on BOTH platforms… pic.twitter.com/I9rUxZWOdY — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) August 24, 2022

When the day for the YouTube x Facebook simulcast stream actually arrived, Doc said he was pushing it back to Friday, Aug. 26, before throwing another right-left combination at Twitch. “I want it to be radical,” he said.

At this stage, it’s unclear if he’ll actually do it. But if he does, it’ll be a hilarious but lethal uppercut that’ll generate enough violence, speed, and momentum to leave a sting.

🔴LIVE in 30 minutes



New Warzone Final Season and then Super People solo wins. Guaranteed.



I'm pushing back the YT x Facebook simulcast to Friday. I want it to be radical.



Buckle in… it's showtime.https://t.co/ethohFJafL pic.twitter.com/z14CceQXCw — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) August 24, 2022

Despite Dr Disrespect’s tongue-in-cheek comments about the policy change, it could mean other big-time streamers who are signed exclusively to Twitch might actually be able to stream with him again.

The two-time even said so himself. “Who’s gaming with the Doc soon?” he asked when the news first broke out on Aug. 24. OpTic Gaming streamers Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Davis “Hitch” Edwards have already raised their hands.

Before any reunions happen, though, we’ll have to wait and see whether Doc’s YouTube x Facebook simulcast stream comes to fruition. It’ll make for a good laugh.