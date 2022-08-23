Twitch update now allows content creators to stream on rival platforms—with one caveat

Twitch has published an update to its Partner Program that will allow partners to stream on other platforms moving forward—with one catch.

In the past, Twitch partners needed to sacrifice the ability to create “live content” on other sites if they wanted to have the benefits of the Partner Program. So while content creators were able to post YouTube videos of their stream, as well as clips, going live on YouTube was not allowed if you were a Twitch partner.

This has caused many content creators to denounce their partner status on Twitch so that they could stream on multiple different platforms and expand their community.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Nadeshot

Now, it appears that Twitch has officially made a change to its Partner Program that will allow content creators to stream on different platforms as well, according to an email sent to current Twitch partners.

“Starting today, you are now allowed to create live content on other platforms. This means you have more flexibility to explore how to use different, off-platform features to further build your community and interact with streamers off Twitch,” the announcement reads. “We still believe that Twitch is the best place for creators to build and engage with their community. We also recognize that the digital landscape has changed since we first introduced the Partner Program and that many of you engage with your communities in many different places.”

As of Today, Twitch Partners no longer have exclusivity requirements.



Partners can stream on any platform they want. Tiktok, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Trovo, etc.



Multi-streaming is allowed on mobile services, but not on direct competitors like Facebook/YouTube.#TwitchNews pic.twitter.com/SZNu4bqw7U — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) August 23, 2022

Twitch partners and affiliates will now be allowed to create live content on other platforms and have more opportunities to explore different off-platform features. This will allow creators to further build their communities for those who are not on Twitch.

But content creators hoping to simultaneously stream on both Twitch and YouTube will not be able to do so. The new change only allows one stream at a time for certain streaming sites. Luckily, Twitch partners will be able to simultaneously stream on Twitch alongside a “short form mobile services” platform like TikTok and Instagram live.

Twitch will host a livestream on Aug. 25 at 2pm CT to explain the new changes in more detail. There, it will also field questions from streamers and users about the new Partner Program changes. Regardless, this new change is a step forward for content creators looking to expand their community on different platforms.