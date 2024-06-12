Did Kai Cenat break Twitch records with his Kevin Hart stream?

Over the years, streaming on Twitch has become a popular pastime and job for many gamers and content creators. For Kai Cenat, it’s where he can beat Elden Ring after 167 hours and hold personal record-breaking sleepovers with famous individuals like Kevin Hart on June 10.

Although Kai did break records, there’s been some confusion about whether he actually broke Twitch’s all-time peak viewership records or simply his own.

Did Kai Cenat break records with his Kevin Hart Twitch sleepover stream? Answered

Poor Kevin gets drenched later in the stream. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kia Cenat on Twitch

No, Kai Cenat didn’t break Twitch’s all-time viewership records on June 10 during his sleepover stream Kevin Hart. While he may not have broken Twitch’s all-time records, Kai has broken his own viewership records though.

Kevin Hart, the incredible actor well-known for his roles in Central Intelligence, Ride Along, and Jumanji, appeared alongside comedian and actor Drew “Druski” Desbordes on Kai’s Twitch stream on July 10. The stream lasted a whopping 11 hours and 42 minutes, and Kai blew past his own peak viewership milestone, according to Twitch Tacker, the Twitch streaming data tracking website. During this unforgettable co-stream, Kai gained 228,232 followers, had an average viewer count of just under 487,000, and hit an incredible 672,744 peak viewers, surpassing his previous record of 370,871, which was set in May.

If didn’t make the top cut, however, with Spanish streamer Ibai still holding the highest all-time peak viewership record on Twitch. Over 3.4 million viewers tuned in to watch Ibai stream the “La Velada del Año 3” event in July 2023, and the Twitch juggernaut has held this number-one viewership ranking for almost a year now.

Where confusion has popped up is around Ninja’s record and what it means for Twitch’s peaks. Kai may not have reached Ibai’s heights, but he did break some of Ninja’s major viewership records, including his 628,000-viewer high when he streamed with Travis Scott and Drake.

While Kai may not have broken Twitch’s highest all-time peak viewership records this time, or made it into the top 10 records just yet, he has again broken his own viewership records, and who knows? Only the sky’s the limit for the top Twitch star.

