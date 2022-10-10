All the best moments from TwitchCon 2022 from xQc vs. Hasan to Dream’s first time

There were a lot of thrills and spills.

TwitchCon San Diego 2022 is done and dusted. The iconic convention produced many highlight reel moments throughout the weekend (and unfortunately, some awkward and horrific ones).

Let’s take a look at some of the best moments.

5. Sodapoppin being his usual blunt self

It wouldn’t be a TwitchCon without veteran streamer Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris getting up to his usual antics on camera.

The 28-year-old produced one of the most hilarious and memorable moments of the event by letting the host of the Twitch Rivals Ultimate Gauntlet Challenge know how he really felt about participating.

Spoiler: He wasn’t thrilled.

4. xQc and Hasan finally trading blows IRL

After a tumultuous few months of drama left their friendship in tatters, Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker patched things up in the lead-up to TwitchCon. xQc even apologized for his part in the feud.

So, it wasn’t surprising to see them hanging out at the event.

But that didn’t stop them from finally trading blows—for entertainment and a good laugh—in a gladiator-esque battle atop a foam pit.

3. Megan Thee Stallion boogying down with Master Chief

TwitchCon is as much about partying as it is celebrating the gaming and streaming communities, and two worlds collided when popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion got her groove on with Master Chief from Halo.

Attendees in the crowd lost their minds, and so did the internet once the clip went viral on social media.

BRO IM FUCKING CRYIN THEY GOT MASTER CHIEF GETTIN ASS FROM MEGHAN THE STALLION LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/3fncFQwsGZ — 🔴LIVE: GamesCage 🎃 Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 9, 2022

2. Sweetdreams, ImperialHal, and ReedzFPS winning the Apex Legends Twitch Rivals event

Twitch Rivals tournaments have become a staple part of TwitchCon events, and although their primary purpose is to entertain attendees, there’s still bragging rights and a lot of money on the line.

The Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends Mode Mash-up tournament was perhaps the most competitive and intense one at the convention.

It was a stacked tournament that had many clutch plays, but in the end, Christopher “Sweetdreams” Sexton, Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, and Stephen “Reedz” Bailey reigned supreme.

Talk about GOAT material 🐐



Team TSM_ImperialHal are your $200K Twitch Rivals: @PlayApex Mode Mash-up Champs at #TwitchCon San Diego!



🏆@ImperialHal

🏆@ReedzFPS

🏆@sweetdreamsh1



GGs to all the trios, our partners & everyone that watched pic.twitter.com/vXv7WBmZBD — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) October 9, 2022

1. Dream attending his first-ever convention

Last but certainly not least, TwitchCon San Diego marked the first event that formerly faceless YouTube and Minecraft star Dream attended after finally revealing his identity to the masses.

He participated in the Dream & Friends: The Ultimate SMP Reunion panel. It was a big deal for him and his fans, and although he was a little overwhelmed, it was a huge step for his career, and the most iconic moment of the convention.

So, there you have it: the best moments from TwitchCon 2022. It was the first time the event has been held in two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and it’ll be back again next year.