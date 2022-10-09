IGLs ImperialHal and Sweetdreams team up to win Twitch Rivals, featuring dramatic 24-kill final game

Two IGLs came together for the Apex Legends Twitch Rivals event this weekend, with Christopher “Sweetdreams” Sexton and Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen winning first place in the stacked tournament.

The LAN event occurred at TwitchCon in San Diego, with over 20 teams competing for a piece of the $200K prize pool. To keep the tournament lighthearted and fun, Twitch Rivals featured the new Shadow Royale LTM, with dead players respawning as shadows that can wall run, melee, and revive.

The Shadow Royale LTM tournament was for placement points only, but it still had some of the most entertaining moments of the competition, with many teams racking up the eliminations.

Sweetdreams and Hal prove unstoppable at Twitch Rivals

Sweedreams, ImperialHal, and ReedzFPS have been the clear favorite to win ever since the squad was announced. Hal and Sweet are considered some of the best Apex Legends IGLs in the world. Sweet took the lead while ImperialHal proved himself as a fragger.

At first, the squad looked a bit shaky. They lost a few Shadow Royale games, and it looked like they wouldn’t have a chance at the crown after all. But the team did the impossible at Twitch Rivals, cementing them as one of the most insane squads ever to unite. Eventually, ImperialHal let Sweetdreams take over the IGL, and the team started to sync.

Working together and flowing with the competition, the trio seemed to start working better than before. “I really enjoyed not IGL’ing.” ImperialHal said, “I could focus on doing my thing and shooting my gun. It was fun.”

Sweet was also on fire, getting eliminations in the double digits while playing as the IGL. ImperialHal stated after the victory that Sweet is the only person he’d ever consider giving the IGL role to since he respects him to such a high level.

In a last-ditch attempt to catch up to competitors, Sweet, Hal, and Reedz got the highest-ever individual game score at any major Apex Legends LAN, getting 36 points in one game. This included 24 kills, which the trio achieved with methodical gameplay and incredible mechanical skills.