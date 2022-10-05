Backtrack: xQc apologizes to Hasan for assault cover-up claims, says it ‘crossed a line’

After locking horns for months over several issues, including the alleged sexual assault cover-up drama revolving around AdrianahLee’s ordeal with CrazySlick, Hasan Piker and Felix “xQc” Lengyel have more or less restored their friendship.

At the height of it, though, xQc accused Hasan of downplaying the situation and playing a role in helping cover it up—a claim Hasan vehemently denied and said he was utterly disgusted by.

Hasan said xQc has apologized for throwing those wild accusations into the mix and admitted he crossed a line by doing it and by also weaponizing information about the sexual assault in the first place.

“There are lines, and I think xQc knows he crossed it as well,” he said.

“He admitted it. Tying me up into a sexual assault cover-up and all that sort of stuff. Like, weaponizing that information. That was a line that was crossed, and he recognizes it.”

Even though things are cordial between them now, Hasan wants to keep having “relatively healthy and relatively productive” private conversations with xQc to help him change how he conducts himself.

From what it sounds like, xQc is receptive to it. And although he doesn’t care about changing the behavior of xQc’s fans, Hasan thinks xQc changing could spur them on.

It’s a work in progress, but the key takeaway is xQc has owned up to the mistakes he made throughout the drama, and according to Hasan, the juicer warlord is genuinely apologetic about it.

There’s an old saying: time heals all wounds. It appears to ring true based on what we’ve seen about the flows of friendship between these two very different streamers.