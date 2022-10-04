Bridge ‘restored’: xQc, Hasan say they’ve buried Twitch beef again after apologies

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is no stranger to controversy. In fact, the Juicer is usually the cause behind a lot of drama over on Twitch, whether it’s gambling in front of his young audience or having beef with other content creators. But xQc has recently made amends with one of his recent frenemies, Hasan Piker.

xQc and Hasan were at each other’s throats last month after xQc announced last second that he wouldn’t be attending QTCinderella’s streamer collab, Shitcamp.

At the time, he claimed it was due to Thomas “Sodapoppin” Morris not going to Shitcamp, which seemed like a weak excuse to ditch the event with such short notice.

Hasan was one of the streamers to call out xQc at the time, tweeting QTCinderella had “busted her ass” to make content for everyone. Hasan then called xQc out for “treating other content creators like NPCs.”

It later came out, however, xQc had actually ditched Shitcamp due to a breakup with his girlfriend, Adept. This became drama in itself after xQc shared information about the situation on stream. Adept called him out for not keeping details private, causing yet another controversy on Twitch for xQc.

Hasan apologized to xQc at this point, feeling that a breakup was a better reason for not going to Shitcamp.

On Oct. 3, xQc decided to discuss his ongoing beef with Hasan. The two content creators had apparently “restored” the bridge between them. xQc admitted he had done some things wrong in a recent stream.

Hasan also discussed the mending relationship recently. He explained Ludwig called him while he was trying to binge Netflix shows and asked him to play VALORANT. The two started discussing a live podcast where Hasan, Ludwig, and xQc would hash it out live.

Hasan, Ludwig, and xQc ended up streaming together in the same room and appeared to be getting along. While Hasan couldn’t help but crack a few jokes at xQc’s expense, a lot of fans felt that the banter seemed natural and not awkward.

The video, however, didn’t show the two “addressing the drama” as promised. Fans are now awaiting the podcast episode with Hasan and xQc.

Some noted it was great to see them getting along after all of the drama while others want to hear them actually discuss what went down once and for all.