Dream brought to tears after ‘overwhelming’ first TwitchCon appearance

Minecraft YouTuber, streamer, and owner of the famous DreamSMP server, Dream, made his first in-person appearance at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 this past weekend. Only days following his widely-viewed face reveal video, the streamer was visibly overwhelmed by the support and adoration in his first fan interactions.

Though he’s been online since 2014, Dream experienced one of the fastest rises in the history of content creators. Most well known for his “Minecraft Manhunt” series and other related games on the DreamSMP, the Minecrafter grew to over 30 million subscribers in the past three years. Remaining anonymous for most of his career, Dream officially revealed his face to the public on Oct. 2, and the video received more than 20 million views in less than a day.

Making his in-person debut at TwitchCon San Diego 2022, which was the return of the streaming convention to North America for the first time in nearly three years, Dream was rapidly met by thousands of fans. Along with random fan interactions, Dream took part in the “Dream & Friends: The Ultimate SMP Reunion,” which took place in front of 400 viewers, with hundreds more turned away at the door.

Following his first day at TwitchCon, Dream expressed an overwhelming feeling of happiness upon meeting his army of viewers for the first time in real life. “I went to my room and started bawling,” Dream said in an interview with Bloomberg. “I’d never felt this feeling before–happiness but with overwhelming ‘Wow, this is real, this is my life.'”

With admittedly everything accomplished that he has sought to do in Minecraft, Dream’s face reveal and attendance at TwitchCon opens the door for the content creator to extend far beyond the beloved sandbox survival title. Though Dream has undoubtedly faced public scrutiny since showing his face to the world, he has also come to connect with fans and fellow creators on a more personal basis.