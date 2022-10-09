Twitch streamer breaks her back jumping into foam pit at TwitchCon

Twitch streamer and adult actress Adriana Checkik broke her back at TwitchCon.

TwitchCon has been going on all weekend in San Diego, a celebration of top streamers worldwide. But the event has been riddled with controversy, including multiple serious injuries in the foam pit.

Chechik could be seen jumping from a pedestal into the seemingly safe pile of foam blocks, even doing a mid-air split. But when she landed on her back, something went wrong. Chechik could even be heard saying at one point that she couldn’t get up.

As she started to appear more and more in distress, someone came over to check on her. Despite the attempt at comedy from the commentator through the loudspeaker, it appeared that something serious had happened to Chechik.

Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon pic.twitter.com/QdojGn5UtG — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 9, 2022

On her own Twitter, Chechik had revealed earlier today that she had broken her back in two places. She tweeted that she was getting surgery to “put a meter rod in for support” later today.

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

The streaming community started wondering what happened to cause such a serious injury from landing in a sea of foam blocks. Someone on Twitter pointed out that nobody at TwitchCon had padded the bottom of the pit, making it similar to landing on “hard concrete.”

Others started speculating if Chechik could sue TwitchCon for negligence and the unsafe environment. Even though Chechik may have signed a waiver, it seemed like this was grounds for a lawsuit against TwitchCon since the staff continued letting people jump in after others were injured.

Before Chechik had broken her back, another TwitchCon attendee had dislocated her knee in the foam pit. She was now at TwitchCon in a wheelchair.

My friend @loch_vaness dislocated her knee in this thing pic.twitter.com/AiLJH5B24Q — SW33TS✨️|✈️Twitchcon (@Sw33tsTTV) October 9, 2022

For now, TwitchCon hasn’t released a statement about the ongoing injuries in the foam pit. It’s unclear if this attraction has been since shut down for the duration of the event or if more people are still using it.