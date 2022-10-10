LuluLuvely wows Twitch Rivals fans with one-health Apex outplay, helps her team clutch the win

At TwitchCon San Diego, LuluLuvely reminded everyone why she’s one of the best Apex Legends streamers to watch on Twitch after pulling off a clutch win on one health at the Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends Mode Mash-up.

Rather than backing down and trying to patch herself up, she aggressively slid into battle, popping in and out of an enemy Gibraltar’s shield while laser-beaming her foes with the all-powerful Devotion.

She took out one enemy, and dealt a significant amount of damage to the next, before finally being taken down.

However, LuluLuvely’s heroics paid off big-time.

Her teammate, 100 Thieves member Brendan “Onmuu” Pode, was able to finish off the last remaining enemy in a heated battle, securing them the win.

LuluLuvely’s team, which also included Ghost Gaming’s Deston “Bronzey” Nguyen, didn’t end up winning the entire event. TSM’s Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, NRG’s Christopher “sweetdreams” Sexton, and Redeem’s Stephen “Reedz” Bailey claimed that prize.

But, they finished in eighth place out of twenty teams, netting $7,500. They also put on a fantastic show, which was the event’s primary purpose, and her clutch plays and phenomenal skills played a big part in that.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

In June 2022, LuluLuvely said she wasn’t happy with the state of the game and even hinted at potentially quitting—at least for a while—until the developers freshened things up.

But, she didn’t end up following through with it.

LuluLuvely has been streaming Apex as much as ever, much to the delight of her fans. As a result, she had no problems turning up on the big stage, and hopefully, it’s something she’ll do more often.