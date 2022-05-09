The best Apex Legends streamers to watch on Twitch

Since its release, Apex Legends has remained one of the highest-watched gaming categories on Twitch.

With thousands of different creators streaming Apex, it can be difficult to decide who is worth watching. Many offer potential viewers tips and tricks to improve their gameplay, while others provide family-like communities or simply high-level gameplay for viewers to enjoy.

That being said, here are some of the top Apex streamers.

iitzTimmy

Back in August 2021, 21-year-old iitzTimmy decided to do a “Bronze to Predator” challenge in one Twitch stream. He succeeded, 54 hours later, having burnt himself out completely. But he achieved his goal in spite of exhaustion and was able to maintain a high level of gameplay throughout the stream.

Timmy had nearly 150,000 concurrent viewers at the peak of this streaming marathon, a testament to his in-game ability, but also his ability to entertain. In addition to his obvious mechanical skill across multiple games, Timmy’s humor and the production value of his stream kept fans around even after his solo challenge ended.

Timmy now has 2 million Twitch followers and is definitely a must-watch for any Apex fan.

LuluLuvely

LuluLuvely is a 27-year-old Apex player signed to NRG. Her streams are consistently chill and focused around her gameplay. Known for playing a variety of legends, she reaches the highest ranks in the game season after season, preferring to let her play do most of the talking with her.

In terms of content, she is known for having alt accounts with funny names, such as “inceldestroyer69.” With a chilled-out vibe and a good sense of humor, paired with high-level gameplay, Lulu’s stream is tough to beat in the Apex category. She currently has 1.3 million followers on Twitch.

ImperialHal

Known as the CEO of Apex, ImperialHal is the leader of TSM’s competitive Apex team and is one of the most-watched streamers in the game, with 1.5 million followers on Twitch. Hal’s popularity is partially due to his professional success since TSM was famous for winning five consecutive tournaments early on in the Apex pro scene, including the game’s first ALGS LAN tournament. While that streak eventually came to an end, Hal and TSM’s success didn’t. They recently won the ALGS Split One Playoffs in North America and followed up that performance with a sixth-place finish on LAN in the Split Two Playoffs.

Hal is also popular for his tendency to rage. He’s a competitive player who hates to lose at all times, and if he thinks his teammates made a mistake, he’ll let them know it. It’s difficult to argue with this perfectionist’s results, however, and some viewers like sticking around for the content that Hal’s frustrations can generate.

HisandHersLive

One of the most unique streams on this list, HisandHersLive is a married couple with a love for Apex and a knack for building a community. While the two sometimes stream separately, they’re best known for their dual-POV stream setup. From their stream room, Juka and Andrew stream themselves playing together and with friends.

Signed to Kungarna, these content creators are also popular for hosting multiple tournament series for BFC, including monthly pro tournaments with five-figure prize pools and tournaments for female players. With their dual-POV stream, the two can pay attention to multiple teams at once, and even cast both sides of a fight. The pair have 72,000 followers on Twitch.

Ninjayla

Ninjayla is another great content creator who almost exclusively streams Apex. In terms of legends and loadouts, Ninjayla plays a lot of Wraith and Loba and often runs an R-301 with another gun, like a shotgun or a heavy ammo gun.

She’s a high-performing player who also manages to have tons of fun on stream, laughing and making jokes with her friends. Her personality really shines through in all of her streams. Ninjayla is currently a part of Complexity and has 139,000 followers on Twitch.

NiceWigg

NiceWigg is a content creator for 100 Thieves and often plays with other Apex streamers like Apryze. He’s a controller player and is known for being one of the nicest people in the Apex community, as well as for frequent appearances from his mom, affectionately known as MamaWigg, in chat.

While he now considers himself a “former” pro, that doesn’t stop him from teaming up with other streamers like iiTzTimmy from time to time to compete in tournaments. Most recently, he was hired by the Apex Legends Global Series to cast the tournament series’ Stockholm LAN event, where he brought his signature energy and positive attitude to thousands of viewers. He has 566,000 followers on Twitch.

ShivFPS

Everyone’s favorite Bangalore main, Luminosity’s ShivFPS always brings high-level gameplay and energy to match. Shiv rose to prominence early on in Apex and he remains one of the game’s most popular streamers, popular for his ability to reach high ranks consistently despite often solo-queuing.

In later seasons, Shiv became known for loudly insulting cheaters on his stream, leading to him often being targeted by people hacking the game. Rather than being discouraged, however, the extra attention only added fuel to Shiv’s fire.

@Respawn @EA can you give me a ban hammer. I promise to make @PlayApex cheater free. — LG Shiv (@ShivFPS) April 5, 2021

Despite getting banned at one point for some choice language aimed at a cheater, Shiv got the last laugh. Respawn eventually cleaned up most of the worst cheaters who plagued the game in season eight and Shiv remains one of the most popular streamers in the game. He has 1.4 million followers on Twitch.

Sweetdreams

Sweetdreams streams Apex and is the IGL for NRG’s competitive squad. He streams ranked games and often plays Valkyrie, although he has been long-famous for his Wraith.

Sweet is known for his chill vibes and doesn’t get tilted easily. He chats with his teammates during games but also takes his matches seriously and shot-calls for his team. He even frequently breaks down professional play for his chat, explaining the reasoning behind his and other pros’ decisions in high-pressure situations. Sweet has 666,000 followers on Twitch.

Noko

Me after a full session of KC Ranked🤝 pic.twitter.com/YKLG0x8xAi — Noko (@Nokokopuffs) October 6, 2021

Formerly known as Nokokopuffs, Noko is an Apex streamer for TSM and is perfect for viewers who like a funny guy who keeps it real. Despite being signed to TSM as a content creator, Noko still competes in professional Apex tournaments and is known for being outspoken about the game. He often points out issues he sees with various maps, in-game bugs, and the ranked system as a whole. His honesty and candor are refreshing, and his memes are top-tier. Noko has nearly 350,000 followers on Twitch.