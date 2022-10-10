Sodapoppin stuns TwitchCon hosts with brutal comment about San Diego event live on air

The Twitch star said exactly what he was thinking.

Twitch streamer Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris might be a One True King co-owner now, but that hasn’t stopped him from being his usual blunt self, which is something fans love about him.

The forthright star took part in the TwitchCon San Diego Ultimate Challenge Gauntlet on Sunday, Oct. 9, in which he had to compete in a series of IRL challenges alongside fellow streaming star Nick “Nmplol” Polom.

However, it’s not something he particularly enjoyed, and he let the host know.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/nmplol

The host asked Sodapoppin why he felt like his opponents, Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang and Albert “BoxBox” Zheng, felt “crestfallen” when DisguisedToast drew his name out of the hat.

Rather than playing into it and saying something along the lines of ‘because we’re good,’ Sodapoppin let him know what he really thought, and he didn’t hold back.

“I think he feels bad because he knows, you know, me and Nick really don’t want to be here. So, we’re just doing the utmost we can,” he said.

The host was taken aback—at least, it seemed that way based on his reaction.

Nmplol stepped in to make the situation less awkward. “It’s not that we don’t want to be here. It’s that we’re not skilled enough,” he said. “I’ve never played Jenga before. That was my first paper airplane. I’m very sheltered.”

Nmplol’s response was more in line with what the host probably expected to hear. So, he was able to play off of it and try to excite the crowd.

Meanwhile, Sodapoppin looked around and smiled menacingly.

His fans had a good laugh about it on social media, too.