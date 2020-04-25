Alinity issues herself 3-day suspension from Twitch due to accidental nudity

After broadcasting accidental nudity during a livestream, popular Twitch streamer Alinity has taken matters into her own hands. The variety streamer has given herself a three-day ban from the platform while awaiting action from Twitch.

“Hey so regardless of whatever Twitch decides to do, I’m gonna give myself a 3 day suspension from the platform,” Alinity wrote. “I think it is fair. Have yourselves a nice day!”

Hey so regardless of whatever Twitch decides to do, I'm gonna give myself a 3 day suspension from the platform. I think it is fair. Have yourselves a nice day! — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 25, 2020

During a live broadcast on April 24, Alinity attempted to put a pillow underneath her shirt, raising her shirt up too high and accidentally exposing her breast in the process. Twitch has yet to respond to the incident, although nudity is a clear violation of the platform’s Terms of Service, which states streamers will not create or upload any “obscene” or “pornographic” material.

This incident isn’t the first time Alinity has fallen under heavy criticism from the livestreaming community, however. Last year, she faced backlash after grabbing her cat and throwing the animal over the back of her chair after it interrupted a game of Apex Legends. This cat-throwing incident raised concern over a number of other examples of Alinity’s controversial behavior, including a stream where she allowed her cat to lick vodka from her mouth and covered her pets’ mouths with stickers.

Alinity’s actions sparked an investigation into animal abuse from Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and caused North American animal rights organization PETA to call on Twitch to remove the streamer from the platform. Many viewers and streamers in the Twitch community expressed their frustration with the platform for not taking action against the streamer in what they believed to be a violation of Twitch’s policies.

At the time of writing, Alinity’s stream is still available on Twitch.