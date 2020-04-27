Alinity unbanned from Twitch after 24 hours

The streamer will return to the platform later this week.

Popular variety streamer Alinity has had her Twitch channel reinstated today after the platform issued her a 24-hour suspension following an incident where she streamed nudity.

Despite the suspension being lifted today, Alinity has said she will not return to streaming for an additional two days.

24 hours. I'll be back Tuesday — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) April 26, 2020

Alinity was live on Twitch on April 24 when she attempted to stuff a pillow in her shirt. She raised her shirt too high in the process and accidentally exposed herself in doing so. Twitch’s Terms of Service states streamers will not create or upload any “obscene” or “pornographic” material, leading the platform to ban the streamer for the incident a day after the broadcast.

While awaiting action from Twitch, Alinity issued herself a three-day suspension. After Twitch gave the streamer a 24-hour ban, however, she called on the platform to extend the ban to a full 72 hours.

Alinity has fallen under fire in the past for her controversial behavior. In 2019, she faced backlash after throwing her cat over the back of her chair after the animal seemingly stepped in front of her computer screen. This cat-throwing incident raised concern over several other examples of Alinity’s behavior, including a broadcast where she allowed her cat to lick vodka from her mouth and one where she covered her pets’ mouths with stickers.

These actions sparked an investigation into animal abuse from Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and caused North American animal rights organization PETA to call on Twitch to remove the streamer from the platform. Many viewers and streamers in the Twitch community expressed their frustration with the platform for not taking action against the streamer in what they believed to be a violation of Twitch’s policies.

Fans can watch Alinity’s return to Twitch on her channel April 28.