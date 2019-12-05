PETA demands Twitch ban Alinity

North American animal rights organization PETA has asked Twitch to permanently ban Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon from its platform.

“We are aware of the cruelty and have demanded Twitch take her off of the platform,” PETA replied on Twitter yesterday to a post mentioning the streamer.

Alinity has come under fire in the past year for her repeated mistreatment of animals. The Columbia-born “just chatting” streamer, known for her inappropriate antics, caught the attention of the Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in July for spitting vodka in her cat’s mouth.

“A formal cruelty complaint regarding this matter has been filed with our Animal Protection department and is currently under investigation,” Saskatoon SPCA wrote.

Since then, a public outcry provoked Alinity to comment on the issue and apologize. “I understand the concern and I am sorry for my lapses in judgment,” she wrote in July. “My animals are well-loved, and live in a warm and caring home, and I will comply with any authority that seeks to validate this.”

Despite recognizing the distress she may have caused her pets, Alinity has continued to feature them prominently on her stream. Most recently, she let her dog sniff her while she was doing yoga poses.

Although PETA has let its voice be heard about the streamer, the organization isn’t without its own controversies. In the past decade, PETA has been criticized for its extravagant stance on animals.

In November 2018, The Guardian reported that PETA called for a name change of the village Wool in Dorset, U.K to “Vegan Wool” because its name promoted cruelty to animals.

Just a month later, the organization also received backlash for its “anti-animal” language infogram that it posted on Twitter, urging followers to use the phrase “bring home the bagels” rather than “bring home the bacon.”

Twitch has yet to comment on the issue.