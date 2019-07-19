Alinity is now under investigation by the Saskatoon SPCA for her viral cat-throwing video

Popular streamer Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon has received a ton of public criticism following a video where she threw her cat on stream. And now, all of this attention has led to the Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigating the situation.

“A formal cruelty complaint regarding this matter has been filed with our Animal Protection department and is currently under investigation,” the SPCA said. The response comes after someone tagged them in a video with Alinity throwing her cat. There was also another video that showed her spitting vodka into the feline’s mouth.

Saskatoon SPCA on Twitter @RillesR @stillgray @peta @TwitchSupport A formal cruelty complaint regarding this matter has been filed with our Animal Protection department and is currently under investigation. If you have any further details, you can assist our Officers & add to the file be reporting here: https://t.co/72OVF5Puii. Thank you! #yxe

In a short span, the video has been liked and retweeted thousands of times, giving Alinity a ton of notoriety in the streaming community. She’s also facing scrutiny from PETA, who addressed the video on its Twitter account.

“Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from Twitch immediately,” PETA said. “She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views.” Meanwhile, Alinity finally acknowledged the situation on social media.

Alinity on Twitter I also understand the desire to report me to pet authorities and encourage anyone to do so if they feel pets are being mistreated, by anyone, anywhere. My animals are well loved, and live in a warm and caring home, and I will comply with any authority that seeks to validate this.

“I understand the concern and I am sorry for my lapses in judgment,” Alinity said. “I shouldn’t have gotten frustrated with Milo, but I dropped him on the floor behind my chair. I’m not that strong. The Vodka thing was well over a year ago but it was also a stupid thing to do.”

Alinity also said that she understands why people reported her and that she’ll “comply with any authority” that wishes to investigate the situation further.