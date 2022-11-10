A world first: Casimiro will broadcast the FIFA World Cup on Twitch

For the first time ever, a Twitch streamer has been given the rights to stream the FIFA World Cup live on the Amazon-owned platform. Brazilian star Casimiro has been given the valuable opportunity.

The 29-year-old streamer is the perfect candidate for two reasons.

First, he’s a self-described soccer fanatic, and has been allowed to broadcast other professional football games in the past. Secondly, he is the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch.

Casimiro broke the news via a tweet on Nov. 5. “There’s not much to write about. We will broadcast the WORLD CUP!” he said. “One game a day until the final. For free! You are my guest!”

Não tem muito o que escrever.



Nós vamos transmitir a COPA DO MUNDO! 🤩



1 jogo por dia até a final. De Graça!



Você é meu convidado para a #CopaNoCazé! ⚽️🥹 pic.twitter.com/l8LnGbKww7 — caze (@Casimiro) November 4, 2022

As for what those games will be, Casimiro said it will include all of the games played by the Brazilian national team, which was more or less a given considering he and his fans hail from Brazil.

Still, they’re one of the biggest draw cards in the historical and prestigious event, and the fact the games will be streamed for free means it’ll likely be a hit among English-speaking fans, too.

Screengrab via Casimiro on Twitch

According to StreamsCharts, Casimiro’s momentum has been steadily growing in recent months.

In October, people tuned in to his channel for more than three million hours, putting him in the top 50. He also had an average of 24,000 viewers per stream, and a peak of 134,000 viewers.

There’s a good chance those numbers will boom once the FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20.