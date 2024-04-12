Eve with her hair up staring ahead in Stellar Blade
Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation
Category:
Stellar Blade

All Stellar Blade preorder bonuses

Lots of bonus goodies.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 12:40 am

Stellar Blade is a highly anticipated action and adventure game set to launch on Friday, April 26. Although you can preorder multiple editions, every preorder will receive the same preorder bonus featuring several cosmetics.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you can get your hands on by ordering Stellar Blade early.

All Stellar Blade preorder bonuses

list of all preorder bonuses for stellar blade
There are three preorder bonuses for Stellar Blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation

By preordering the Stellar Blade from PlayStation, you’re getting the full base game for PlayStation 5 and three preorder bonuses that will be available from day one. These include exclusive cosmetics:

  1. Planet Diving Suit for EVE
  2. Classic Round Glasses for EVE
  3. Ear Armour Earrings for EVE

The base game for Stellar Blade is quite pricey, at $69.99 (USD), though this is fairly standard for PlayStation games these days. It should be noted these preorder bonuses are only available to those who preorder Stellar Blade before its release date.

Can I get other digital content bonuses?

digital deluxe content bonuses for stellar blade
EVE’s digital deluxe bonus outfit, the Stargazer Suit, is epic. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation

You can get other digital content if you buy the Stellar Blade Digitial Deluxe Edition, which includes the following cosmetics and currencies: 

  1. Stargazer Suit for EVE
  2. Half-rim Glasses for EVE
  3. Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE
  4. Stargazer Coat for Lily
  5. Stargazer Wear for Adam
  6. Stargazer Pack for the Drone
  7. 2,000 SP EXP
  8. 5,000 Gold in-game currency

For the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll pay around $79.99 (USD), which is around $10 more than the base game. While cosmetics, gold, and EXP are nice additions, the Deluxe Edition may seem costly. But when you compare it to just the base game price, it’s pretty good.

How to get the Preorder bonus plus the digital deluxe content

You must preorder the Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition to get both the preorder bonus and the content available only to those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Can I preorder Stellar Blade on another platform?

Stellar Blade is a PlayStation-exclusive game, which means you can only play it on your PlayStation 5 console. Typically, PlayStation-exclusive games will remain exclusive for several years, meaning we may not see them on any other console or platform for quite some time.

If you want to play Stellar Blade, you can pick it up on PlayStation. Best of all, if you preorder it, you can even get a few cosmetics as a bonus.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stardew Valley Skull Cavern guide: Best items to bring and best tips
Skull Cavern with mummies, stone, and ore in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley Skull Cavern guide: Best items to bring and best tips
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 12, 2024
Read Article 5 tips to make money fast in Dave the Diver
A building on a grassy patch of land in Dave the Diver
Category: Dave the Diver
Dave the Diver
5 tips to make money fast in Dave the Diver
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Pokémon pros name top Legendary threats to watch out for in Scarlet and Violet’s new meta
Calyrex Shadow Rider in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon pros name top Legendary threats to watch out for in Scarlet and Violet’s new meta
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.