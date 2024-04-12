Stellar Blade is a highly anticipated action and adventure game set to launch on Friday, April 26. Although you can preorder multiple editions, every preorder will receive the same preorder bonus featuring several cosmetics.

Here’s everything you can get your hands on by ordering Stellar Blade early.

All Stellar Blade preorder bonuses

There are three preorder bonuses for Stellar Blade.

By preordering the Stellar Blade from PlayStation, you’re getting the full base game for PlayStation 5 and three preorder bonuses that will be available from day one. These include exclusive cosmetics:

Planet Diving Suit for EVE Classic Round Glasses for EVE Ear Armour Earrings for EVE

The base game for Stellar Blade is quite pricey, at $69.99 (USD), though this is fairly standard for PlayStation games these days. It should be noted these preorder bonuses are only available to those who preorder Stellar Blade before its release date.

Can I get other digital content bonuses?

EVE's digital deluxe bonus outfit, the Stargazer Suit, is epic.

You can get other digital content if you buy the Stellar Blade Digitial Deluxe Edition, which includes the following cosmetics and currencies:

Stargazer Suit for EVE Half-rim Glasses for EVE Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE Stargazer Coat for Lily Stargazer Wear for Adam Stargazer Pack for the Drone 2,000 SP EXP 5,000 Gold in-game currency

For the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll pay around $79.99 (USD), which is around $10 more than the base game. While cosmetics, gold, and EXP are nice additions, the Deluxe Edition may seem costly. But when you compare it to just the base game price, it’s pretty good.

How to get the Preorder bonus plus the digital deluxe content You must preorder the Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition to get both the preorder bonus and the content available only to those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Can I preorder Stellar Blade on another platform?

Stellar Blade is a PlayStation-exclusive game, which means you can only play it on your PlayStation 5 console. Typically, PlayStation-exclusive games will remain exclusive for several years, meaning we may not see them on any other console or platform for quite some time.

If you want to play Stellar Blade, you can pick it up on PlayStation. Best of all, if you preorder it, you can even get a few cosmetics as a bonus.

